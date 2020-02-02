Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $585.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 256,010 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds