Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.22

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 9857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

