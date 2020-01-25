Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

GRBK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 168,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: volatile stocks