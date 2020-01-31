Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $76.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,799,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 136,958 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

