Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

GPRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $470.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.30. Green Plains has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,890.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,152,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $9,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 158.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 589,043 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 103.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 491,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 249,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Green Plains by 46.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $863,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

