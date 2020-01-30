Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE GBX traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $825.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?