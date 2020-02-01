Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.74

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UKW stock opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.84 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

