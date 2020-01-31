Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

GHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 111,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 900,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 227,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

