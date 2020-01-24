Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.39

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $17.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 7,808 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have commented on GHL shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The company has a market cap of $336.78 million, a P/E ratio of -193.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks