GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 30,937 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 33,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

