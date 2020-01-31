GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 22,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.2 days. Currently, 47.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,127. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

