Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 5.6%

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 93,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

