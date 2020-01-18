Greg Petersen Sells 1,743 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PROS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the third quarter valued at $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $370,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

