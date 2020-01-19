Greggs’ (GRG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,424 ($31.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,260.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,117.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

