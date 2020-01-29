Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,121.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,121.00 and traded as high as $2,410.00. Greggs shares last traded at $2,324.00, with a volume of 271,102 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,328.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,121.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)