Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.08 ($112.89).

Shares of GLJ stock traded down €1.80 ($2.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €89.20 ($103.72). 32,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.91. Grenke has a 12 month low of €70.45 ($81.92) and a 12 month high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

