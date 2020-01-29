Gresham House (LON:GHE) Hits New 12-Month High at $665.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 665 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 657.50 ($8.65), with a volume of 20896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 801 ($10.54) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 626.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 601.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.98.

In other news, insider Gareth Davis purchased 11,400 shares of Gresham House stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 611 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £69,654 ($91,625.89).

About Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

