Gresham House (LON:GHE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $654.50

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 654.50 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.55), with a volume of 11939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.55).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gresham House from GBX 739 ($9.72) to GBX 801 ($10.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 612.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.71.

In other news, insider Gareth Davis purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 611 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £69,654 ($91,625.89).

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index