Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Gresham House (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 801 ($10.54) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GHE stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.75) on Monday. Gresham House has a 12-month low of GBX 437 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 654.50 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 626.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 601.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 million and a P/E ratio of -154.65.

In related news, insider Gareth Davis bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 611 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £69,654 ($91,625.89).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

