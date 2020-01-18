Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.44. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 51,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Greystone Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 47.86%.

About Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

