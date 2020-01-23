Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.07

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.07 and traded as low as $69.31. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 65,389 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.54.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Dal S. Brynelsen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Percentage Gainers