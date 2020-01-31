Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Griffon has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Griffon stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.10. Griffon has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

