Griffon (GFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GFF opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index