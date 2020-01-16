Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

GFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE GFF opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Griffon has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 22.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 21.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Griffon by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Griffon by 24.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Griffon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

