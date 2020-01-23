Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.57

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $22.01. Griffon shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 14,101 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Griffon by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?