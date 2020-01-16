Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFF. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

GFF traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,882. The company has a market capitalization of $989.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Griffon by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Griffon by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Griffon by 91.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Griffon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

See Also: Forex