GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 1,086,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,075. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

