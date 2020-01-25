Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.18. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

