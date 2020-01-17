Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $11.00, approximately 142,554 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 208,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $404.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?