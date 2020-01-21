Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GO opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $52,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,674,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,005,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $9,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $9,750,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

