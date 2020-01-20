Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $52,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $33,674,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $26,055,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $11,005,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $9,864,000.

NYSE:GO opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

