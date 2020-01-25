Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 491,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,313. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

