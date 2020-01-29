Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Trading Down 0.5%

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.94 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.25 ($1.21), approximately 33,192 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 119,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.75 ($1.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Ground Rents Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

