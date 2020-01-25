Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Groupon reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Groupon by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. 6,043,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com