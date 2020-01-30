Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 26,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Groupon by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,301 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Groupon by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

