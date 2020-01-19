Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.80. Groupon shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 14,728,252 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Groupon by 1,594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

