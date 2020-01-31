Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of GRPN opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

