GrubHub (GRUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect GrubHub to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GRUB stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,925 shares of company stock worth $550,372. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

