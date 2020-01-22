GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GPAGF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. GRUMA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

GRUMA Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn and wheat flour tortillas; tortilla chips; flatbreads, including pita, naan, chapati, pizza bases, and piadina; hearts of palm; rice; wraps, corn and potato chips, and hearts of palm; and breakfast cereals and polenta.

