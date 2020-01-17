Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.27

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.27 and last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 2958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.87.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,747,000 after buying an additional 305,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

