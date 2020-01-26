Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

