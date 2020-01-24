Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $67.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research firms recently commented on OMAB. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. 3,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

