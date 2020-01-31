Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OMAB opened at $61.45 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?