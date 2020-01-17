Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.