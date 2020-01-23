Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 108.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $137.06 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 35.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

