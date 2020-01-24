Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $201.85 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $137.06 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

