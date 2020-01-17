GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.92

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 31593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter worth $247,436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 34.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,584,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 407,746 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 720,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

