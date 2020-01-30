GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

AVAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

