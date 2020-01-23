Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of GRBMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

