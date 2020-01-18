Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of GGAL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 1,358,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,009. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,960.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

